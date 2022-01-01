About this Specialization

This specialization provides an introduction to the study of abnormal psychology, with a survey of various mental health concerns through both a modern and historical lens. It concludes with an opportunity to practice effecting behavioral change in your own life through an overview of scientifically-supported treatment strategies. The specialization is not intended to be a replacement for therapy, nor a replacement for formal psychiatric training, but - through a series of lectures, readings, and reflective projects - you will learn many of the basic tenets of how diagnosis and treatment have been applied throughout the existence of the discipline of psychology, how to empathically respond to people in distress, and some basic tools to make desired changes in your own life.
English
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Abnormal Psychology

History of Mental Illness

Creating Behavioral Change

Wesleyan University

