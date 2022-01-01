- Motivation
What you will learn
An intro level understanding of basic tenets of psychopathology, including how to identify indications of distress
Empathic approaches to engaging with individuals in distress and evidence-based strategies for supporting yourself and others
An awareness of historical precedent in the discipline of mental health and how that history affects modern-day perceptions of psychopathology
An intro level understanding of symptomatology, intervention strategies, and relevant contextual factors of broad experiences of psychopathology.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout all three courses, you will be asked to engage with reflective strategies and journaling - which you are free to share or keep private, at your preference. These prompted activities will reflect on your own understandings and experiences with the topics, ultimately guiding you through activities to identify opportunities for empathy towards others and create behavioral changes in your own day to day life.
This course is an introduction to abnormal psychology, and no previous expertise is needed.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Abnormal Psychology
This course presents an overview of the major domains of abnormal psychology. The course is made up of 5 modules, the first of which provides an introduction to the field through discussions of the concept of psychological abnormality, assessment and classification, and the major models in use for understanding psychological abnormality. The remaining four modules provide overviews of major domains of abnormal psychology, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, stress and trauma-related disorders, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Lectures within each of these modules address symptoms and behaviors, epidemiology, causal theories, treatment interventions and multicultural findings and considerations.
History of Mental Illness
Our lexicon of mental illness is immense: There currently are hundreds of classified disorders and an extensive assortment of medications and therapies. This course explores the history of this productive science -- its discoveries, classifications, and treatments of psychiatric distress. The excursion begins with a general introduction and proceeds to explore 4 kinds of mental illness: neurasthenia, depression, attention deficits (ADD/ADHD), and narcissism. Each kind is examined in terms of its scientific research and classification; treatments developed to cure or alleviate its symptoms; lived-experiences of those so diagnosed with the disorder; and critical reflection on the diagnosis.
Creating Behavioral Change
In this course you will learn about understanding and changing mental and physical health behavior. We will examine both the historical context and the current science. Major topics will include fundamental behavioral principles and basic elements of empirically supported individual treatments (e.g., motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapies). Lectures and examples will illustrate both the theory and the practice of evidence-based approaches to behavior change. You will engage in a course-long behavior change experiment as well as brief quizzes. Please note: this course is designed to introduce you to a range of contemporary approaches to behavioral treatments; however, it will not provide the skills needed to implement psychological interventions with others (this requires years of graduate training) nor is it designed to address or resolve your own psychological problems.
Offered by
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
