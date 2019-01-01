Profile

Alexis May

Assistant Professor of Psychology

    Bio

    Dr. Alexis May's research uses observational, experimental, and meta-analytic methods to understand the etiology and trajectory of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in the service of improving prevention and intervention. Specifically, her work has focused on differentiating those who act on suicidal thoughts from those who do not, understanding motivations for suicide, and clarifying the role of impulsivity. She is currently working on projects to examine suicide risk detection and intervention in romantic relationships, identify objective measures of the capacity to act on suicidal thoughts, and improve screening in primary care. Her research is funded by the Military Suicide Research Consortium. Dr. May received her PhD in clinical psychology from the University of British Columbia, completed a psychology internship at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and a postdoctoral fellowship at the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah. Clinically, she is trained in dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and motivational interviewing.

    Courses

    Suicide Prevention

    Creating Behavioral Change

