About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basic facts about suicidal thoughts and behaviors

  • The historical and modern understanding of suicide

  • An overview of different types of prevention and intervention approached for suicide

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Terminology and Epidemiology

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

History, Theories, and Modern Research

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Public Awareness of Suicide

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Interventions for Suicide

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

