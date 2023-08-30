University of Michigan
Understanding Psychosis
Taught in English

Course

Adrienne Lapidos

Instructor: Adrienne Lapidos

Intermediate level

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
What you'll learn

  • Define psychosis

  • Describe the health disparities associated with psychosis-spectrum disorders

  • Utilize strategies that improve engagement of individuals with psychosis in healthcare

  • Explain the relevance of Trauma-Informed Care to psychosis-spectrum disorders

20 quizzes

20 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

During the first course module, participants will be introduced to the course; will learn key terms related to psychosis; and will learn more about what it is like to have a psychosis episode.

During the second course module, participants will learn the evidence-based treatment approaches for psychosis; will gain a historical perspective on mental health treatment; and will learn techniques that are helpful for engaging people with psychosis in healthcare.

During the third course module, participants will gain a better understanding of the health disparities facing individuals living with psychosis spectrum disorders, as well as potential solutions.

During the fourth and final course module, participants will learn about Trauma-Informed Care and why it is particularly important in providing healthcare for people with psychosis.

Adrienne Lapidos
University of Michigan
University of Michigan

