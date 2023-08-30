Understanding Psychosis

For Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credit Eligible Learners: View information about expected results, presenters, their disclosures, and CME credit here: https://ww2.highmarksce.com/micme/activity/202314175EM
What is it like to live with and recover from psychosis? Why are people with psychosis spectrum disorders such as Schizophrenia more likely to have serious medical problems? What can healthcare providers do to improve this population’s experience of and access to care? Why is Trauma-Informed Care particularly relevant to people living with psychosis? In this course, learners will explore these and other questions as they gain a deeper understanding of psychosis-spectrum disorders. Participants will learn about the signs and symptoms of psychosis; the treatments that work; the promising directions in research; and the skills and strategies that may help engage this population in medical settings. Academic lectures are interspersed with interviews with expert therapists, psychiatrists, researchers, and people living with psychosis. After completing this activity, participants will be able to summarize the health disparities facing people with psychosis, determine reasons why these health disparities exist, and illustrate examples of communication styles that can help promote health in this population. Accreditation and Credit Designation The University of Michigan Medical School is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The University of Michigan Medical School designates these enduring materials for a maximum of 8.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. Continuing medical education (CME) credits for licensure are available upon successful completion of course content. Module 1 is required for all CME learners, upon its completion learners may choose from Modules 2, 3, 4, or any combination of these to earn credit. To view and complete content, you will be required to sign in and enroll in Coursera. To claim CME credit, you will be required to sign in and enroll in MiCME through this link: https://ww2.highmarksce.com/micme/activity/202314175EM Module 1: Psychosis fundamentals - During the first course module, participants will be introduced to the course; will learn key terms related to psychosis; and will learn more about what it is like to have a psychosis episode. Module 1 is required for claiming Continuing Medical Education Credit - 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) ™ Module 2: Mental health services: history & new directions - During the second course module, participants will learn the evidence-based treatment approaches for psychosis; will gain a historical perspective on mental health treatment; and will learn techniques that are helpful for engaging people with psychosis in healthcare. Module 2 is available for claiming Continuing Medical Education Credit - 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) ™ Module 3: Psychosis & health - During the third course module, participants will gain a better understanding of the health disparities facing individuals living with psychosis spectrum disorders, as well as potential solutions. Module 3 is available for claiming Continuing Medical Education Credit - 2.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) ™ Module 4: Trauma-informed care - During the fourth and final course module, participants will learn about Trauma-Informed Care and why it is particularly important in providing healthcare for people with psychosis. Module available for claiming Continuing Medical Education Credit - 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) ™