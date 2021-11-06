Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Suicide Prevention by Wesleyan University

4.6
stars
29 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

This course will explore the science of suicide research, prevention, and intervention. The field of suicide research is young and knowledge is rapidly changing. Topics will include terminology, epidemiology, historical and contemporary theories of suicide, modern approaches to suicide research, empirically supported approaches to prevention and intervention, the lived experiences of those with suicidal thoughts and attempts. Note: this course is not designed to address personal experiences with suicidal thoughts, suicide loss, or mental illness nor will it address assessing suicide risk among friends or family members. If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone else – please contact your local suicide prevention crisis center as soon as possible. Your life matters and help is available. Each module will include a quiz. The last module’s quiz will be cumulative....
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Suicide Prevention

By Melanie B

Nov 6, 2021

Very informative

By Andrée K

Nov 22, 2021

I like that the course keeps the modules brief and to-the-point. It gives learners plenty of space to process all the information, and the way it was put together allows that information to be retained for longer and more clearly. I enjoyed the readings and the activities suggested as well. However, some links in the readings are no longer functional and need updating. Also, in the last module, there is one video in which the professor pauses to fix some mistakes in the text with her coworkers, and I think that segment should be removed from the video. A great, well-designed, and insightful course overall!

By Megan

Jan 8, 2022

​Interesting however a few issues with the class that overshadowed it.

Week 1 the graphs were difficult to read as the colors were too similar in the graphic. There was no guidance for the discussion forum. Several links did not work for the assignments. One of the videos, very awkwardly, included a conversation with someone off camera that was not edited out (when discussing the "No Suicide Contract".

By Amanda C

Apr 25, 2022

There was a lot of good information here. However, i​n the middle of one of the intervention videos, there is a long discussion about the script that could easily have been cut from the video. Additionally, some of the links to videos are not working, especially in the last module.

I​ know links particularly are hard to keep current, but the video should have that piece cut out, it's clearly an editing mistake. It makes me think that not a lot of attention was paid to this course, and considering the subject matter, that's a shame.

By Sarah A

Mar 24, 2022

I thought the course was okay, not a lot of in-depth interventions like I had hoped for, it was more of an overview of suicide, and I thought a bit too much focus on the history and statistics. The week four 12 minute video needs to be edited, there are about 2 minutes of dead space and the two of the video links for that module do not work.

