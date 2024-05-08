American Psychological Association
Anxiety and Related Disorders
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
7 hours (approximately)
There are 10 modules in this course

This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.

What's included

3 videos6 readings

This module introduces the mental health specialization. Following this, the module provides an introduction to psychological disorders. Key terms, such as psychopathology and psychological disorder, are defined. The process of diagnosis is discussed and the two dominant diagnostic schemes in mental health are explained. Finally, cultural issues in diagnosis are identified.

What's included

3 readings2 assignments

This module provides an opening to anxiety disorders. Anxiety disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder all have extreme anxiety or fear as their major component.

What's included

1 video3 readings2 assignments

Everyone experiences anxiety. At times, being anxious is an appropriate response to events in the environment. For example, the anxiety that you feel before a first date motivates you to bring out your best behavior. Perhaps the anxiety you feel about an important assignment at work. Anxiety can be diagnosed as a disorder when it occurs continuously for a period of time or when it rises to the level of causing distress or impairing a person’s ability to function in everyday life—for example, in relationships, at school, at work, and so on. The disorders in this course all share anxiety as a symptom.

What's included

4 videos3 readings5 assignments

This module will cover the following disorders that involve anxiety: generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder. It will also discuss causes and contributors of these anxiety disorders.

What's included

2 videos6 readings4 assignments

This module will cover the following disorders that involve anxiety: social anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. It will also discuss causes and contributors of anxiety disorders as well as treatments that are effective at reducing anxiety in each of these cases.

What's included

1 video4 readings4 assignments

This final content module brings all of the previous course material together and gives you material to review and questions for you to use to assess your learning.

What's included

26 readings12 assignments

This module contains a cumulative quiz.

What's included

1 assignment

This module contains a glossary, course references and a list of contributors to the course.

What's included

3 readings

This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.

What's included

8 readings

