This course is designed with a singular goal: to improve the care you provide to your patients with substance use disorders. By delving into a model case performed by actors, seven Yale instructors from various fields provide techniques to screen your patients for substance use disorder risk, diagnose patients to gauge the severity of their use, directly manage treatment plans, refer out to treatment services, and navigate the various conditions that may limit your patient’s access to treatment. You will ultimately be prepared to provide compassionate and evidence-based care to a large population of patients living with addiction— a chronic, often relapsing-remitting disease, but a treatable one.
- Substance Use Disorder Treatment
- Substance Use Disorder Prevention
- Substance Use Disorder Screening
- Substance Use Disorder
- Substance Use Disorder Diagnosis
“How can I show compassion toward patients with substance use disorders?”
“How do I know if my patient has a substance use disorder?”
"How do I recommend treatment options?”
“What medications help patients manage their substance use disorders?”
I really enjoyed the course and especially the open discussion. The only drawback is the lack of Canadian information and maps but due to it being an American courses, it is understandable.
This course was so informative! The content was very well presented, and I highly enjoyed it. This information is very useful to me as a peer support specialist.
This course will serve me in practice, personal life, and as a resource to come back to when I have questions. Thanks for the well organized and very informative, evidence based, information.
This course was so thorough and beneficial not only for my career in nursing, but I really appreciated the resources I was able to provide loved ones.
