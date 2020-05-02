About this Course

46,483 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Substance Use Disorder Treatment
  • Substance Use Disorder Prevention
  • Substance Use Disorder Screening
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Substance Use Disorder Diagnosis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,054 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

“How can I show compassion toward patients with substance use disorders?”

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 84 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

“How do I know if my patient has a substance use disorder?”

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

"How do I recommend treatment options?”

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 97 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

“What medications help patients manage their substance use disorders?”

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 116 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADDICTION TREATMENT: CLINICAL SKILLS FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder