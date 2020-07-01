About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain the factors that contributed to the current opioid crisis.

  • Understand the pathophysiology of pain and its treatment, including what opioids are and how they work.

  • Understand how to reduce unintended use and misuse of opioids.

  • Identify what strategies and tools you can employ to impact the safe use of opioids across clinical care settings and with a variety of populations.

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Epidemiology of the Opioid Crisis

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Understanding Pain

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3: Prevention of Misuse and Abuse

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 12 readings, 10 quizzes
Week 4
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Working with Patients and the Public

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 120 min), 10 readings, 8 quizzes

