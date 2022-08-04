Profile

John Ayanian

Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Ayanian is the Director of the Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation (IHPI). He focuses his work on health policy and health services research related to access to care, quality of care, and healthcare disparities related to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic factors, and insurance coverage across cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and kidney disease. He has served in key health policy advisory roles to state and federal government, and is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Ayanian serves on the IHPI Institute Leadership Team.

    Courses

    Impacting the Opioid Crisis: Prevention, Education, and Practice for Non-Prescribing Providers

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder