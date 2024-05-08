American Psychological Association
Disorders Due to Substance Use and Addictive Behaviors
American Psychological Association

Disorders Due to Substance Use and Addictive Behaviors

This course is part of Psychology of Anxiety, Mood, Substance Use, and Addictive Behaviors Specialization

Taught in English

Andrew T Stull

Instructor: Andrew T Stull

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

37 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Psychology of Anxiety, Mood, Substance Use, and Addictive Behaviors Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 11 modules in this course

This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.

What's included

3 videos7 readings

What's included

1 video8 readings3 assignments

This module describes the substance use disorders involving depressants, alcohol, and cannabis. For each disorder, the diagnostic criteria, prevalence, demographic characteristics, and neurochemical effects on the brain are described.

What's included

1 video9 readings3 assignments

This module describes the substance use disorders for stimulants, hallucinogens, dissociative drugs, and inhalants are introduced. For each disorder, the diagnostic criteria, prevalence, demographic characteristics, and neurochemical effects on the brain are described.

What's included

11 readings3 assignments

This module describes the biological, psychological, and sociocultural contributing factors for disorders of substance use.

What's included

1 video9 readings4 assignments

This module describes the biological, psychological, and sociocultural treatments for disorders of substance use.

What's included

6 videos17 readings4 assignments

This module describes the diagnostic criteria, contributing factors, and treatments for disorders of addictive behaviors.

What's included

5 readings3 assignments

This final content module brings all of the previous course material together and gives you material to review and questions for you to use to assess your learning.

What's included

32 readings16 assignments

This module contains a cumulative quiz.

What's included

1 assignment

What's included

3 readings

This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.

What's included

8 readings

Instructor

Andrew T Stull
American Psychological Association
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

American Psychological Association

Recommended if you're interested in Psychology

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Psychology? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions