Many people around the world struggle with substance use disorders and addictive behaviors. You might know someone, possibly a family member or close friend, who is currently dealing with one of these problems. This course provides a review of common substance use disorders associated with the use of common depressants, opioids, stimulants, hallucinogens, dissociate drugs, and inhalants. Because they share many of the same characteristics, addictive behaviors, such as gambling and gaming disorders, are covered. In addition, the course discusses the diagnostic criteria, demographics, contributing factors, and treatments for each disorder.
Disorders Due to Substance Use and Addictive Behaviors
This course is part of Psychology of Anxiety, Mood, Substance Use, and Addictive Behaviors Specialization
Taught in English
May 2024
37 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
There are 11 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
This module describes the substance use disorders involving depressants, alcohol, and cannabis. For each disorder, the diagnostic criteria, prevalence, demographic characteristics, and neurochemical effects on the brain are described.
This module describes the substance use disorders for stimulants, hallucinogens, dissociative drugs, and inhalants are introduced. For each disorder, the diagnostic criteria, prevalence, demographic characteristics, and neurochemical effects on the brain are described.
This module describes the biological, psychological, and sociocultural contributing factors for disorders of substance use.
This module describes the biological, psychological, and sociocultural treatments for disorders of substance use.
This module describes the diagnostic criteria, contributing factors, and treatments for disorders of addictive behaviors.
This final content module brings all of the previous course material together and gives you material to review and questions for you to use to assess your learning.
This module contains a cumulative quiz.
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
