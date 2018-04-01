This is a course about addiction to drugs and other behaviors. It will describe what happens in the brain and how this information helps us deal with and overcome addiction. It will also discuss other topics, such as government policy and our vulnerability to take drugs.
- Prevention Programs
- Addiction Treatment
- Brain
- Drug And Alcohol Abuse Treatment
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Background & Overview of Drug Use
In this first week, we'll explore drug abuse, types of addictions, and the behaviors associated with them.
Drugs & How the Brain Works
In this second week, we'll get a glimpse at why certain drugs are addicting and how they affect different regions of the brain.
Classes of Drugs
In this third week, we'll take a deep dive into the different types of drugs and their individual effects.
Classes of Drugs with Animal Models
In this fourth week, we'll take a look at the drug self-administration model in animals and the implications of these results.
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ADDICTED BRAIN
This was an extremely interesting course. Dr. Kuhar does a phenomenal job of diving into the mechanisms and complexities of addiction and what happens to the brain.
I learned a lot from this course that I have been able to use in a ministry capacity. If you are trying to help others with addiction or understand it for yourself, this is the course for you.
very informative and well constructed However, a bit biased towards negative effects of certain drugs without talking about their positive effects that are supported by research as well
Very good and general overview of the biological and social issues around addiction. It's the perfect primer or refresher -- depending on your state of knowledge.
