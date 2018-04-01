About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Prevention Programs
  • Addiction Treatment
  • Brain
  • Drug And Alcohol Abuse Treatment
Instructor

Offered by

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Background & Overview of Drug Use

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Drugs & How the Brain Works

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Classes of Drugs

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Classes of Drugs with Animal Models

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ADDICTED BRAIN

Frequently Asked Questions

