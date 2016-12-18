About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Brain
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Neurobiology
  • Neurology
The University of Chicago

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Nervous System

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Neural Communication + Embodied Emotion

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 99 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Neuroanatomy

4 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 206 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Perception and Vision

4 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 159 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

