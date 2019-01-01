Profile

Peggy Mason

Professor

Peggy Mason, PhD is a Professor in the Department of Neurobiology at the University of Chicago. She received both her BA in Biology and her Phd in Neuroscience from Harvard. Professor Mason has been on the faculty of University of Chicago since 1992. She has taught undergraduate, graduate and medical students and has received numerous teaching awards. Using her nearly 15 years of experience teaching medical students, Professor Mason wrote a single-author textbook designed for medical students ( Medical Neurobiology, Oxford University Press, 2011). Professor Mason's research focuses on the neurobiological basis of empathy and helping. For more information about her research and teaching, see the Mason Lab website ( http://masonlab.uchicago.edu/). For tangential musings on every-day-neurobiology, visit Professor Mason's blog ( http://thebrainissocool.com/).

Understanding the Brain: The Neurobiology of Everyday Life

