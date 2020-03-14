KM
Feb 15, 2021
This course will serve me in practice, personal life, and as a resource to come back to when I have questions. Thanks for the well organized and very informative, evidence based, information.
DT
Sep 7, 2020
The course was very informative! It was my first one and I learned a lot. It was very well structured and covered all of the important topics. I'm glad I selected this one.
By Kevin•
Mar 14, 2020
Definitely a must for modern treatment approaches, education on stigma reduction in healthcare settings, and perspectives of addiction treatment from an interdisciplinary perspective. The course is heavier on the physician perspective, however, as a professional counselor, I found it to be very helpful.
By Shelby S•
Feb 4, 2020
I thought I knew what substance use disorder looked like. I feel significantly more comfortable providing care to patients with SUD. The course was comprehensive, and I learned a lot about how to communicate with SUD patients, as well as how to select different treatment options. Thank you!
By Michaela S•
May 9, 2020
I've got an offer to enroll your course when the quarantine started. I'm really glad that I did because I really liked it. I appreciate your humanist approach and I think a lot of the facts and opinions you have used I will use in the future when talking to people who don't really get why we should people with SUDs.
I also appreciate that I've got an insight to the American realities because it is a bit different here in Europe, I'v got to say that sadly we are kind of behind you in terms of wide range of your programs. However we have more accesible healthcare...:)
By Patricia M P•
May 30, 2020
Thank you coursera and Yale. I get many benefits by join this course. as a beginner in addiction program, I get new skill and knowledge so I can facilitate my client with addiction properly. I hope I can join others course with the same or different topics.
Your material about policy and drug legal issues, I must adjust to drug policies in Indonesia. There are many differences.
By Jaspreet K M•
Jun 17, 2020
This course was very well structured. It covered all aspects of Substance Use Disorders. The psychosocial and behavioural therapies were also discussed in detail. This course is designed perfectly to fit the needs of a budding Clinical Psychologist.
By Ana L•
Jul 20, 2020
Muchas Gracias !! Me interesa la mirada interdisciplinaria y a la vez tan focalizada en una problematica tan compleja .
Permite a la vez conocer, distintas modalidades graduales de intervención de acuerdo al grado de avance del consumo
By Matt W•
Mar 17, 2020
This was a very beneficial course for my work in the primary care setting. It has given me skills to further evaluate substance use disorder and addiction. I feel I can better serve the patients I see in my community.
By Dyuti T•
Sep 8, 2020
The course was very informative! It was my first one and I learned a lot. It was very well structured and covered all of the important topics. I'm glad I selected this one.
By Leah M•
May 26, 2020
This is a terrific course that challenges personal biases and educates the learner regarding care in terms of medications and treatment assessments, options, plans and more
By grayson b•
Jun 8, 2020
This course was so informative! The content was very well presented, and I highly enjoyed it. This information is very useful to me as a peer support specialist.
By Brenda V•
Apr 27, 2020
This is an excellent course for anyone in the healthcare setting trying to get a general understanding of how to treat, evaluate, and help patients with SUD.
By Oluwole J•
Jul 8, 2020
This course should be required viewing for every physician and other practitioners who interact with patients with substance use disorders. very well done!
By A B R•
Feb 2, 2020
Excellent information and course format. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to take it!
By Aaron G•
Mar 18, 2020
Program was user friendly, informative, and straight-forward with information.
By Jethro G•
Apr 3, 2020
Very thought provoking and insightful
By Codie J V•
Mar 15, 2020
Excellent Course, Very comprehensive.
By Priscilla A•
Mar 12, 2020
Excellent course content that is delivered in an interactive format. The material is applicable to the practice of healthcare professionals caring for individuals suffering from substance use disorder and mental health. Furthermore, the course is delivered by an integrated team which is reflective of where care and treatment of SUDs should be.
By Sandi M•
May 22, 2020
This course is great as I bridge my education from RN to NP. It's a holistic picture of the care of a patient with a substance use disorder. I especially enjoyed how there were educational parts and then interactive parts/interviewing and illustrating interactions with patients. This is extremely useful as sometimes the toughest part is approaching the topic with patients.
By Diana C C C•
Mar 29, 2020
I am so grateful with The Yale University and these wonderful professors to share this course through Coursera, because I have received training with the best quality. It has enriched my professional and personal formation with an integral and interdisciplinary perspective
By Shyamala M•
Feb 28, 2021
As a Family Practitioner(PCP) myself, I thoroughly enjoyed the course especially the INTERPROFEESIONAL INTEGRATION & INTERACTION concept. Dr. Drew, Dr. Tetrault, Dr. Edens and Dr. Jordan, love y'all!! Big hugs .. amazing teaching!!
By Heena Y•
Jul 10, 2020
Beyond expectations!!!
It felt as if I was right there in my class. Amazing video- content and quality both. the team is so good at its job that it was worth every penny. Thank you so much and hope to have more courses like this.
By Marsha N M•
Jun 16, 2020
Loved this course! It was both helpful and informative! I hope there are more courses like this that pop up for healthcare providers to better their skillset on the newly emerging troubleshoots in healthcare!
By Eric d F K•
Jul 23, 2020
I have been working in the field for nine years at an NGO, the last three of whom are trained psychologists. This course alluded to me about many facts to improve my knowledge.
By Aarinola T A•
Apr 4, 2020
Thanks for this course, its really helpful for me and i got more knowledge about the treatment of substance use disorder. The lecturers were amazing.
By Elizabeth L•
Mar 19, 2020
Engaging, downloadable handouts are extremely helpful, mock scenarios are very realistic and helpful for future handling of real-life situations.