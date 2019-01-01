Profile

Elizabeth Roessler

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Elizabeth Roessler MMSc, PA-C is Assistant Professor at the Physician Associate Program in the Yale School of Medicine where she is the Director of Didactic Education. She has spent the majority of her career practicing in primary care, including time as the clinical director of the Community Health Care Van for the Yale AIDs Program where she worked with patients with chronic medical and psychiatric issues along with substance abuse. She is currently a medical director of HAVEN, the student run free clinic at the Yale School of Medicine. She practices primary care at the Fairhaven Community Health Center. Nationally, she currently teaches new PA faculty as part of the Faculty Skills 101 Workshops run by the Physician Assistant Education Association.

    Courses

    Addiction Treatment: Clinical Skills for Healthcare Providers

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder