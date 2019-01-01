Elizabeth Roessler MMSc, PA-C is Assistant Professor at the Physician Associate Program in the Yale School of Medicine where she is the Director of Didactic Education. She has spent the majority of her career practicing in primary care, including time as the clinical director of the Community Health Care Van for the Yale AIDs Program where she worked with patients with chronic medical and psychiatric issues along with substance abuse. She is currently a medical director of HAVEN, the student run free clinic at the Yale School of Medicine. She practices primary care at the Fairhaven Community Health Center. Nationally, she currently teaches new PA faculty as part of the Faculty Skills 101 Workshops run by the Physician Assistant Education Association.