Dr. Edens is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. In 2002, Dr. Edens received her MD from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and subsequently completed residency training in psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis. In 2009, she completed advanced training in Addiction Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine followed by a VA-funded addiction psychiatry clinical/research fellowship. She joined the faculty in 2011. Dr. Edens is also the Associate Director of the Addiction Psychiatry Residency at Yale, an ACGME-accredited program, where she oversees the program’s didactic curriculum and clinical supervision and serves as co-director of the VA Interprofessional Advanced Fellowship in Addiction Treatment. Her clinical and research interests dovetail in the areas of co-occurring addiction and chronic pain and expansion of access to evidence-based treatments for addiction, particularly opioid and alcohol use disorders. She is the clinical co-director of the VA Opioid Reassessment Clinic, a clinic designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and misuse of opioids by Veterans treated with prescription opioids for chronic pain.