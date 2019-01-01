Jeanette M. Tetrault MD FACP FASAM is Professor of Medicine, Program Director for the Addiction Medicine Fellowship, and Associate Director for Education and Training for the Program in Addiction Medicine at Yale School of Medicine.. For over a decade Dr. Tetrault has served as the Internal Medicine Team Leader for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration-funded Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) educational initiative at Yale University School of Medicine and has trained over 750 residents and students in SBIRT. In June 2017, Dr. Tetrault was selected as a Macy Foundation Scholar to develop an interprofessional longitudinal addiction curriculum at Yale Schools of Medicine and Nursing. Dr. Tetrault has published widely in the field of Addiction Medicine including epidemiologic investigation, investigation of unique delivery care models, examination of safety of addiction pharmacotherapies, and addiction medicine curriculum design, evaluation, and dissemination.