Lindsay Powell, DNP, PMHNP- BC, APRN splits her time between the Yale School of Nursing where she is a lecturer in the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Specialty teaching the neurobiological basis of disease, pharmacotherapy, and addictions content, and the School of Medicine Infectious Disease AIDS Program where she is an Assistant Clinical Professor and Behavioral Health Clinical Director for the Community Health Care Van. Besides providing direct psychiatric services to marginalized populations, she runs a suboxone program for dually and triply diagnosed individuals, is involved in research and has received the Annie Goodrich Award which honors a faculty member for outstanding teaching skills, professional activities and effectiveness as a role model.