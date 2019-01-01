Robert Heimer, PhD is Professor of Epidemiology and of Pharmacology, has nearly thirty years expertise researching and providing education on the intersection of substance use and infectious disease. He has lectured extensively on the biology of and evidence-based responses to substance use disorders to lay and professional audiences. His research on the efficacy of harm reduction approaches in disease prevention and control has contributed to the expansion and increasing acceptance of syringe access and overdose response/naloxone provision training programs. He serves as a member of the governor’s Connecticut Opioid Response Plan leadership group.