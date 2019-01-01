Profile

Jill Morawski

    Professor Jill Morawski is a social psychologist whose research focuses on gender issues, the psychology of women, the psychological dimensions of reproductive technologies, and the history of psychology. She has served as president of Division 24 of the American Psychological Association (Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology) as well as Division 26 of the American Psychological Association (History of Psychology), and she served as Chairperson of the Wesleyan University faculty and Director of the Center for the Humanities at Wesleyan. Professor Morawski has published widely in journals and edited volumes, and her 1994 book "Practicing Feminisms" received the William James Book Award from the General Psychology Division of the American Psychological Association.

    History of Mental Illness

