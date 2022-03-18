About this Course

7,884 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Abnormal Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain familiarity with the evolution of the modern sciences and professions of abnormal psychology

  • Become aware of the cultural and socio-economic factors that have influenced our understanding and treatment of mental illness

  • Learn strategies for undertaking close reflection on diagnostic classifications and treatment of mental illness, both past and present

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Abnormal Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Setting the Historical Context

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Neurasthenia

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Depression

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Deficits of Attention

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HISTORY OF MENTAL ILLNESS

View all reviews

About the Abnormal Psychology Specialization

Abnormal Psychology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder