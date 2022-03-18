Our lexicon of mental illness is immense: There currently are hundreds of classified disorders and an extensive assortment of medications and therapies. This course explores the history of this productive science -- its discoveries, classifications, and treatments of psychiatric distress. The excursion begins with a general introduction and proceeds to explore 4 kinds of mental illness: neurasthenia, depression, attention deficits (ADD/ADHD), and narcissism. Each kind is examined in terms of its scientific research and classification; treatments developed to cure or alleviate its symptoms; lived-experiences of those so diagnosed with the disorder; and critical reflection on the diagnosis.
Gain familiarity with the evolution of the modern sciences and professions of abnormal psychology
Become aware of the cultural and socio-economic factors that have influenced our understanding and treatment of mental illness
Learn strategies for undertaking close reflection on diagnostic classifications and treatment of mental illness, both past and present
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Setting the Historical Context
Neurasthenia
Depression
Deficits of Attention
The course and the teacher have been very effective in helping me to learn about the history of mental illness. Thank you!
Such a good course, so thought enticing. I would recommend it, especially to those working in mental health.
Excellent information and course lessons. Very informative.
This specialization provides an introduction to the study of abnormal psychology, with a survey of various mental health concerns through both a modern and historical lens. It concludes with an opportunity to practice effecting behavioral change in your own life through an overview of scientifically-supported treatment strategies. The specialization is not intended to be a replacement for therapy, nor a replacement for formal psychiatric training, but - through a series of lectures, readings, and reflective projects - you will learn many of the basic tenets of how diagnosis and treatment have been applied throughout the existence of the discipline of psychology, how to empathically respond to people in distress, and some basic tools to make desired changes in your own life.
