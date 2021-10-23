About this Course

19,533 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Abnormal Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • An intro level understanding of symptomatology, intervention strategies, and relevant contextual factors of broad experiences of psychopathology.  

  • A fundamental understanding of the indications a family member, friend, or colleague may be experiencing distress

  • The comfort level required for initiating an empathic, compassionate conversation with a person of concern.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Abnormal Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Abnormal Psychology

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Mood Disorders: Depression and Mania

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Anxiety Disorders

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Stress and Trauma-Related Disorders

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO ABNORMAL PSYCHOLOGY

View all reviews

About the Abnormal Psychology Specialization

Abnormal Psychology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder