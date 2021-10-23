This course presents an overview of the major domains of abnormal psychology. The course is made up of 5 modules, the first of which provides an introduction to the field through discussions of the concept of psychological abnormality, assessment and classification, and the major models in use for understanding psychological abnormality. The remaining four modules provide overviews of major domains of abnormal psychology, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, stress and trauma-related disorders, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Lectures within each of these modules address symptoms and behaviors, epidemiology, causal theories, treatment interventions and multicultural findings and considerations.
An intro level understanding of symptomatology, intervention strategies, and relevant contextual factors of broad experiences of psychopathology.
A fundamental understanding of the indications a family member, friend, or colleague may be experiencing distress
The comfort level required for initiating an empathic, compassionate conversation with a person of concern.
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Introduction to Abnormal Psychology
Mood Disorders: Depression and Mania
Anxiety Disorders
Stress and Trauma-Related Disorders
Instructor is clear in her explanations and lectures.
very informative, and very good at convering a variety of topics throughout the course of a few weeks.
A really well thought thought course that benefitted me tremendously in understanding abnormal psychology. I look forward to learning more from the faculty members. Thank you once again!
Excellent Course to help prepare me for my upcoming classes.
This specialization provides an introduction to the study of abnormal psychology, with a survey of various mental health concerns through both a modern and historical lens. It concludes with an opportunity to practice effecting behavioral change in your own life through an overview of scientifically-supported treatment strategies. The specialization is not intended to be a replacement for therapy, nor a replacement for formal psychiatric training, but - through a series of lectures, readings, and reflective projects - you will learn many of the basic tenets of how diagnosis and treatment have been applied throughout the existence of the discipline of psychology, how to empathically respond to people in distress, and some basic tools to make desired changes in your own life.
