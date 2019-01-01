Profile

Jen D'Andrea

Director of Counseling and Psychological Services

    Bio

    Dr. D'Andrea is a licensed clinical psychologist who has served as the director of Wesleyan's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) since June 2011. She earned her Ph.D. from Fordham University in 2003 and completed her postdoctoral specialization at Yale University Medical School. She also has a Master of Education from Boston College and a BA from College of the Holy Cross. Dr. D'Andrea focused her clinical training in the treatment of serious mental illness, the early detection and prevention of psychotic spectrum disorders, and the cognitive-behavioral treatment of borderline personality disorder.

    Courses

    Introduction to Abnormal Psychology

