Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Abnormal Psychology by Wesleyan University

4.9
stars
87 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This course presents an overview of the major domains of abnormal psychology. The course is made up of 5 modules, the first of which provides an introduction to the field through discussions of the concept of psychological abnormality, assessment and classification, and the major models in use for understanding psychological abnormality. The remaining four modules provide overviews of major domains of abnormal psychology, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, stress and trauma-related disorders, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Lectures within each of these modules address symptoms and behaviors, epidemiology, causal theories, treatment interventions and multicultural findings and considerations. The course also seeks to assist participants with becoming more adept at noticing when a family member, friend, or colleague may be experiencing psychological distress, as well as develop the comfort level required for initiating an empathic, compassionate conversation with a person of concern. Toward this goal, the last lecture of each module is dedicated to the topic “Foundations of Empathy.” This course is not designed to assist participants with resolving their own experiences of psychopathology, nor it is intended to prepare participants to act as psychotherapists for distressed individuals in their personal lives....

Top reviews

SS

Sep 30, 2021

A really well thought thought course that benefitted me tremendously in understanding abnormal psychology. I look forward to learning more from the faculty members. Thank you once again!

FB

Oct 15, 2021

Thank you Dr. Jen for making us, students, knowledgeable about Abnormal Psychology. The foundations of empathy is amazing, and is my favorite.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Introduction to Abnormal Psychology

By Nguyen T H M

Sep 21, 2021

I would like to say thank you so much to Jen D' Andrea, Director of Counseling and Psychological Services. I very love your voice and no doubt that I gained a lot of knowldege about Abnormal Psychology in this course. Thank you.

By Anna n m

Sep 15, 2021

Esta realmente bien, es super interesante, pero al no entender muy bien el ingles se me dificulta muchisimo.

Ojalá mas adelantesepa vuestro idioma o el idioma mundial y pueda hacerlo.

By Amit G

Sep 28, 2021

very comprehensive and touched a large variety of key topics

By ELMER P M P

Sep 18, 2021

THANK YOU

By Erica K

Oct 15, 2021

V​ery clearly set out and orgainsed course. Loved the supplementry reading. An excellent course thank you!

By Ainsley S

Oct 23, 2021

​very informative, and very good at convering a variety of topics throughout the course of a few weeks.

By Myrrh R

Nov 18, 2021

The course is great! I love Ms. Jen's pacing! You'll truly learn a lot! :)

By Mr A L

Nov 18, 2021

Really great course - thank you!

By Angeliki S

Nov 25, 2021

Excellent !!!

By Keramikapfel

Jan 26, 2022

I did really enjoy reading the course's content and listening to the instructor. I do question, however, if the price for the certificate of this single course is worth it. Sadly, most information (except for the most interesting parts "Foundations of Empathy") are accessible on the university's website for free.

I, personally, enrolled in the Abnormal Psychology Specialisation, so I did not have to pay $40 for the certificate but will most likely pay $40 for the whole specialisation (finishing it in a month by doing some stuff everyday). I guess, I would feel less happy about the content, if I payed for each course individually.

By Muhammad H Q B

Feb 14, 2022

I really enjoyed taking this course. The reading material was very accessible and structured. The lectures also provided a balanced and detailed view of the issues. Particularly, I loved the lectures of sociocultural and multicultural perspectives of Abnormal Psychology as they lean towards the political and economic causes of mental illness. All in all, a very well balanced course!

By Maina W

May 14, 2022

This is a great course for anyone who is interested in psychology and also in learning more about different mental disorders.

By Austin S

Mar 21, 2022

The course was very interesting and taught me a lot of new skills!

By Ren C

May 16, 2022

E​xcellent Course to help prepare me for my upcoming classes.

By Khairul B A

Apr 19, 2022

I​nstructor is clear in her explanations and lectures.

By Dr. R s

Mar 16, 2022

it is amazing course with updated information

By Татьяна Д

Mar 22, 2022

T​hank you!

By Lohan P L

Jan 10, 2022

muito bom

By Drill L

Jan 27, 2022

1​0

By Abel V

May 17, 2022

G​ood overview of major mental disorders but doesn't cover the full array of disorders in the DSM even from a high level.

