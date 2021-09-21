SS
Sep 30, 2021
A really well thought thought course that benefitted me tremendously in understanding abnormal psychology. I look forward to learning more from the faculty members. Thank you once again!
FB
Oct 15, 2021
Thank you Dr. Jen for making us, students, knowledgeable about Abnormal Psychology. The foundations of empathy is amazing, and is my favorite.
By Nguyen T H M•
Sep 21, 2021
I would like to say thank you so much to Jen D' Andrea, Director of Counseling and Psychological Services. I very love your voice and no doubt that I gained a lot of knowldege about Abnormal Psychology in this course. Thank you.
By Stanley S•
Oct 1, 2021
By Anna n m•
Sep 15, 2021
Esta realmente bien, es super interesante, pero al no entender muy bien el ingles se me dificulta muchisimo.
Ojalá mas adelantesepa vuestro idioma o el idioma mundial y pueda hacerlo.
By Amit G•
Sep 28, 2021
very comprehensive and touched a large variety of key topics
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 18, 2021
THANK YOU
By Floyd J B•
Oct 16, 2021
By Erica K•
Oct 15, 2021
Very clearly set out and orgainsed course. Loved the supplementry reading. An excellent course thank you!
By Ainsley S•
Oct 23, 2021
very informative, and very good at convering a variety of topics throughout the course of a few weeks.
By Myrrh R•
Nov 18, 2021
The course is great! I love Ms. Jen's pacing! You'll truly learn a lot! :)
By Mr A L•
Nov 18, 2021
Really great course - thank you!
By Angeliki S•
Nov 25, 2021
Excellent !!!
By Keramikapfel•
Jan 26, 2022
I did really enjoy reading the course's content and listening to the instructor. I do question, however, if the price for the certificate of this single course is worth it. Sadly, most information (except for the most interesting parts "Foundations of Empathy") are accessible on the university's website for free.
I, personally, enrolled in the Abnormal Psychology Specialisation, so I did not have to pay $40 for the certificate but will most likely pay $40 for the whole specialisation (finishing it in a month by doing some stuff everyday). I guess, I would feel less happy about the content, if I payed for each course individually.
By Muhammad H Q B•
Feb 14, 2022
I really enjoyed taking this course. The reading material was very accessible and structured. The lectures also provided a balanced and detailed view of the issues. Particularly, I loved the lectures of sociocultural and multicultural perspectives of Abnormal Psychology as they lean towards the political and economic causes of mental illness. All in all, a very well balanced course!
By Maina W•
May 14, 2022
This is a great course for anyone who is interested in psychology and also in learning more about different mental disorders.
By Austin S•
Mar 21, 2022
The course was very interesting and taught me a lot of new skills!
By Ren C•
May 16, 2022
Excellent Course to help prepare me for my upcoming classes.
By Khairul B A•
Apr 19, 2022
Instructor is clear in her explanations and lectures.
By Dr. R s•
Mar 16, 2022
it is amazing course with updated information
By Татьяна Д•
Mar 22, 2022
Thank you!
By Lohan P L•
Jan 10, 2022
muito bom
By Drill L•
Jan 27, 2022
10
By Abel V•
May 17, 2022
Good overview of major mental disorders but doesn't cover the full array of disorders in the DSM even from a high level.