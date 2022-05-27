About this Course

Advanced Level

Some familiarity with R or Python and with GitHub. Learners should have completed the Introductory Reproducibility in Cancer Informatics course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Enhance reproducibility and replicability of data analyses

  • Introduction to reproducibility tools

Skills you will gain

  • Reproducibility
  • Github
  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Informatics
Advanced Level

Some familiarity with R or Python and with GitHub. Learners should have completed the Introductory Reproducibility in Cancer Informatics course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

Getting started in this course

Defining Reproducibility

2

Week 2

Version control with GitHub

3

Week 3

Code review - as an author

Code review -- as a reviewer

4

Week 4

Launching Docker

Modifying a Docker image

