About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

People who use informatics tools but have not had training in reproducibility tools and methods. Some familiarity with R or Python.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create reproducible data analyses

  • Apply reproducibility skills to existing analyses scripts and projects

Skills you will gain

  • Reproducibility
  • Github
  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Informatics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

People who use informatics tools but have not had training in reproducibility tools and methods. Some familiarity with R or Python.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to this Course

1 hour to complete
25 minutes to complete

Organizing your project

25 minutes to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Using notebooks

1 hour to complete
25 minutes to complete

Making your project open source with GitHub

25 minutes to complete
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Managing package versions

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Writing durable code

2 hours to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder