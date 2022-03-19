SB
Mar 18, 2022
The course and the teacher have been very effective in helping me to learn about the history of mental illness. Thank you!
EC
May 5, 2022
Such a good course, so thought enticing. I would recommend it, especially to those working in mental health.
By Angeliki S•
Dec 9, 2021
Mrs. Morawsky has one of the best courses I have ever attended.
By Jeanette H•
Apr 22, 2022
Excellent information and course lessons. Very informative.
By Kent•
Nov 17, 2021
Good knowledge from the professor.
By Gabriel j R•
Feb 3, 2022
I learned it yes I did
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 18, 2021
thank you
By Mary A E•
Aug 31, 2021
Compared to other coourses Ive taken thru Coursera including the 1st course in the Abnormal Psychology Specialization; I found this Professsor to be hard to understand and confusing. The subject matter was interesting but I felt it could have been presented in a more organized and concise manner. Was actuelly relieved when I finished because couldn't listen to this lecturer any longer; I'm not a novice at attending lectures either - I'm an MD.