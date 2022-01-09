KK
Feb 14, 2022
This course provided a useful framework and practical tools that will help me create behavioural change interventions.
NP
Oct 6, 2021
Exceptional easy to understand course on implementing behavior change
By Ayse A•
Jan 9, 2022
I had taken a course similar to Coursera before, but this course was more productive. Because I learned some techniques for psychology and behavioral strategies and the history of behaviorism rather than public health.
By Ken•
Feb 15, 2022
This course provided a useful framework and practical tools that will help me create behavioural change interventions.
By Neecie P a D E P•
Oct 7, 2021
Exceptional easy to understand course on implementing behavior change
By Sandra S•
Oct 13, 2021
Useful, informative and fun to do.
By Basset B•
Apr 30, 2022
great cours
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 18, 2021
thank you