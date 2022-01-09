Chevron Left
Creating Behavioral Change by Wesleyan University

About the Course

In this course you will learn about understanding and changing mental and physical health behavior. We will examine both the historical context and the current science. Major topics will include fundamental behavioral principles and basic elements of empirically supported individual treatments (e.g., motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapies). Lectures and examples will illustrate both the theory and the practice of evidence-based approaches to behavior change. You will engage in a course-long behavior change experiment as well as brief quizzes. Please note: this course is designed to introduce you to a range of contemporary approaches to behavioral treatments; however, it will not provide the skills needed to implement psychological interventions with others (this requires years of graduate training) nor is it designed to address or resolve your own psychological problems. For each module, students will complete 1 assignment related to their personal behavior change project and 1 quiz on the week’s material....

KK

Feb 14, 2022

This course provided a useful framework and practical tools that will help me create behavioural change interventions.

NP

Oct 6, 2021

Exceptional easy to understand course on implementing behavior change

By Ayse A

Jan 9, 2022

I had taken a course similar to Coursera before, but this course was more productive. Because I learned some techniques for psychology and behavioral strategies and the history of behaviorism rather than public health.

By Ken

Feb 15, 2022

T​his course provided a useful framework and practical tools that will help me create behavioural change interventions.

By Neecie P a D E P

Oct 7, 2021

Exceptional easy to understand course on implementing behavior change

By Sandra S

Oct 13, 2021

U​seful, informative and fun to do.

By Basset B

Apr 30, 2022

great cours

By ELMER P M P

Sep 18, 2021

thank you

