Profile

Marney White

Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology (Social and Behavioral Sciences) and of Psychiatry

Bio

Marney A. White, PhD, MS, is a clinical psychologist, specializing in eating and weight disorders. In addition to her appointment as Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences in the Yale School of Public Health, she holds a secondary appointment in the Department of Psychiatry (Yale School of Medicine). Dr. White's research focus is on weight and eating problems, with particular emphasis on the interaction of tobacco use with eating disorders and weight concerns. Current projects include curriculum-based interventions to improve student mental health on college campuses. At YSPH she teaches courses in Questionnaire Development (psychometrics) and Behavior Change. She also teaches the undergraduate course in Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale College and Biostatistics in the National Clinician Scholars Program/ Yale School of Medicine.

Courses

Health Behavior Change: From Evidence to Action

