The Health Protection course is the third instalment of the wider Foundations of Public Health Practice specialisation from Imperial College London's Global Master of Public Health (MPH). The scope and content of this course has been developed from the ground up by a combined team of academics and practitioners drawing on decades of real-world public health experience as well as deep academic knowledge. Through short video lectures, practitioner interviews and a wide range of interactive activities, learners will be immersed in the world of public health practice.
This course is part of the Foundations of Public Health Practice Specialization
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Module One: Behaviour and behaviour change principles
This first module, entitled "Understanding Behaviour" introduces learners to what behaviour means in the context of health improvement, and examines how we interpret risk. We look at risk communication before examining the health psychology literature and three common theories of behaviour: The Health Belief Model, Social Cognitive Theory and the Theory of Planned Behaviour. The second lesson examines more modern insights into behaviour through the lens of behavioural economics, examining behavioural insights and the application of nudge-based techniques.
Behaviour change models
Module Two: Analysing behaviour and effecting change
This second module, entitled "Analysing behaviour and effecting change" introduces learners to the Behaviour Change Wheel methodology that incorporates the COM-B model of behaviour. Students are guided through the latest approaches to behavioural analysis and evidence-based intervention development. While the module focuses on physical activity, we draw upon a range of other topics from the breadth of public health practice including medicines adherence and school-based interventions.
Module Three: Theory into practice
This third module, entitled "Theory into practice" builds on learners' existing knowledge of the Behaviour Change Wheel methodology and invites them to undertake their own rapid analysis of a public health problem and propose their COM-B diagnosis and BCW-based intervention via a peer-review exercise.
Thank you for an excellent course. Samantha Henry,Guyana
wonderful course. Get to learn about behavior as a health worker.
I felt this had too much material but not enough assignments. The instructor seemed unsure sometimes in videos.
Very engaging and practical course. I feel excited to seek out opportunities to apply what I've learnt. Highly recommend it.
About the Foundations of Public Health Practice Specialization
This specialisation will enable you to reflect on and cultivate the behaviours you require to become an effective public health professional –whether as an academic, practitioner, clinician, manager or leader.The specialisation is shaped into four courses covering the origins of public health, health improvement, behaviour change, and health protection. The specialisation will draw upon learning from the Statistics for Public Health and Epidemiology for Public Health specialisations, and builds the foundations of public health knowledge.
