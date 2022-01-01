About this Specialization

6,592 recent views
This specialisation will enable you to reflect on and cultivate the behaviours you require to become an effective public health professional –whether as an academic, practitioner, clinician, manager or leader.The specialisation is shaped into four courses covering the origins of public health, health improvement, behaviour change, and health protection. The specialisation will draw upon learning from the Statistics for Public Health and Epidemiology for Public Health specialisations, and builds the foundations of public health knowledge. By the end of this specialisation, you will be able to: 1. Use the principles which underpin public health as a discipline in order to articulate public health objectives; 2. Critically analyse public health challenges using data and health intelligence in order to characterise need and prioritise actions for key stakeholders 3. Devise effective interventions using behaviour change theory and other public health approaches in order to improve population health outcomes; 4. Assess both operational and strategic health protection threats in order to recommend appropriate management actions to relevant parties; 5. Reflect upon one's own professional skills, attitudes, and behaviours in order to improve leadership capability and personal effectiveness in public healthpractice; 6. Apply appropriate health protection, health improvement and disease prevention interventions in order to improve public health programmes.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Approach

4.8
stars
290 ratings
108 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Toolkit

4.5
stars
50 ratings
17 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Foundations of Public Health Practice: Behaviour & Behaviour Change

4.9
stars
74 ratings
18 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Foundations of Public Health Practice: Health Protection

4.9
stars
81 ratings
19 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder