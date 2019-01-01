Profile

Dr Richard J Pinder

Consultant Public Health Physician

Bio

Richard qualified as a doctor at Guy’s, King’s & St Thomas’ School of Medicine in London. He completed his MPH at Imperial College London in and completed his higher specialty training in public health medicine. He has held a wide range of academic, health service, government and commercial roles. He is currently Director of Undergraduate Public Health Education at Imperial College London and a Consultant in Public Health Medicine working in London, UK. His special interests are in health systems and the application of data science to real-world problems. Richard is a Fellow of the UK Faculty of Public Health and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (of London).

Courses

Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Toolkit

Foundations of Public Health Practice: Health Protection

Foundations of Public Health Practice: Behaviour & Behaviour Change

Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Approach

