Richard qualified as a doctor at Guy’s, King’s & St Thomas’ School of Medicine in London. He completed his MPH at Imperial College London in and completed his higher specialty training in public health medicine. He has held a wide range of academic, health service, government and commercial roles. He is currently Director of Undergraduate Public Health Education at Imperial College London and a Consultant in Public Health Medicine working in London, UK. His special interests are in health systems and the application of data science to real-world problems. Richard is a Fellow of the UK Faculty of Public Health and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (of London).