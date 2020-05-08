The Health Protection course is the fourth instalment of the wider Foundations of Public Health Practice specialisation from Imperial College London's Global Master of Public Health (MPH). The scope and content of this course has been developed from the ground up by a combined team of academics and practitioners drawing on decades of real-world public health experience as well as deep academic knowledge. Through short video lectures, practitioner interviews and a wide range of interactive activities, learners will be immersed in the world of public health practice.
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Module One: Water, sanitation and infectious diseases
This fourth course, "Health Protection", part of the wider Foundations of Public Health Practice specialisation, is designed to introduce learners to the area of operational and strategic health protection. This first module, entitled "Water, sanitation and infectious diseases" introduces learners to WASH-based initiatives before, in the second lesson, bringing learners up to speed on basic microbiology and the science that underpins communicable disease control.
Module Two: Vaccines and management of communicable disease
This fourth course, "Health Protection", part of the wider Foundations of Public Health Practice specialisation, is designed to introduce learners to the area of operational and strategic health protection. This second module, entitled "Vaccines and communicable disease control" will cover the science and practice of vaccines. In the first lesson learners are introduced to the evidence-base and impact that vaccines have had on morbidity globally. Some of the main global players are also introduced before discussion of the ethical implications of mandatory vaccination (building on learning from the first course of this specialisation "The Public Health Approach"). Bringing all of the learning on this course together, the second lesson introduces communicable disease control and the management of health protection incidents.
Module Three: Environmental hazards and strategic health protection threats
This fourth course, "Health Protection", part of the wider Foundations of Public Health Practice specialisation, is designed to introduce learners to the area of operational and strategic health protection. This third module, entitled "Environmental hazards and strategic health protection threats" examines the non-communicable disease elements of health protection - with an introduction to CBRN and exploration of the public health approach in the context of major incidents and health emergencies. In the first lesson learners are introduced to the emerging public health topic of air quality: with specific exploration of the collision of circumstances leading to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone. The second lesson moves into CBRN with a case study of the Fukushima Daiichi radiological incident of 2011.
I enjoyed getting down to the nut-and-bolts of Public Health. I felt confident in how to do the process by the time the course was complete.
Wow! Such a great course! Although, I am still am missing my final grade to complete the course from the peer graded assignment.
Excellent course for present situation. Helped to develop skills.
GREAT COURSE WITH RELEVANT INFORMATION EVEN FOR NON-PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTITIONERS
About the Foundations of Public Health Practice Specialization
This specialisation will enable you to reflect on and cultivate the behaviours you require to become an effective public health professional –whether as an academic, practitioner, clinician, manager or leader.The specialisation is shaped into four courses covering the origins of public health, health improvement, behaviour change, and health protection. The specialisation will draw upon learning from the Statistics for Public Health and Epidemiology for Public Health specialisations, and builds the foundations of public health knowledge.
