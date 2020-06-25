About this Course

Imperial College London

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Welcome to the course and Module 1: The public health approach

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 94 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Welcome to Module 2: The wider determinants of health

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Module 3: Prevention and early identification

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Welcome to Module 4: Politics and policy in public health

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Foundations of Public Health Practice Specialization

Foundations of Public Health Practice

