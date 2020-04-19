AA
Mar 25, 2022
The course even though online engages the student and provide examples of how to apply the knowledge in real life in terms of helping in decision and policy making process in the public health arena
Sep 18, 2020
Nice course. However, I finished my peer review assignment 4 days ago, and I am still yet to get a grade. I have reviewed 7 assignments so I do not understand why mine has not been reviewed.
Apr 18, 2020
Well-organized and easy to understand. Aside from comprehensive lectures, there are plenty of external materials to refer to, where you will make it easier to relate to the real world and therefore learn better.
If you are a complete beginner, beware: some of the lectures and quiz need some (basic) background in epidemiology, which can be misleading and difficult to complete if you have no idea what the terms are. If I did not have the previous background I would appreciate being told early in the course that such knowledge might be necessary, so I could prepare in advance.
Jul 27, 2020
Excellent course. Well structured, clear aims and objectives. Has enhanced my current public health knowledge and skills and will contribute to my ongoing MPH studies. Would recommend.
May 21, 2020
Amazing Lecturer, fantastically organized course
Thank You so much to Coursera & Imperial College London
Jul 6, 2020
Great introduction to public health. I approached this course as something new, and topical to dive into; and it has confirmed my passion for public health. Gave me the opportunity to properly consider how a career in public health could look. Good structure and continually testing throughout to keep up motivation.
May 2, 2020
I really like the shorter video's and quizzes in between, the content was concise and thorough
Aug 27, 2020
I really liked the course and the teaching team. It has very interesting topics, some are provocative but absolutely updated. You are given some nice readings and resources to complement your learning experience. The assessments (multi-choice questions) are not easy. They demand you to listen carefully to the contents of the course, review and to be reflective. It goes beyond the basics and constitutes a good and challenging learning opportunity to everyone who cares about public health. It is absolutely cost worthy. High recommendable.
Jan 26, 2021
This is a sweet comprehensive overview of the science and art of public health practice, focusing on the bigger relevant picture of the field rather than the individual/reductionist concepts and techniques to deliver context-informed interventions at the population level. The course creators, more than academics in their ivory tower, incredibly demonstrate their practice of the approach through the endeavors they spearheaded. I am looking forward to complete the Coursera Specialization started by this offering.
Sep 12, 2021
After trying a couple of other epidemiological courses offered by other universities, the difference in quality is very noticeable. Rather than simple memorisation and recall, the assignments in this course rely on understanding and applying knowledge gained in the lessons. The 4 weeks are distinct (ranging from ethics to screening) and all relevant in developing an insight into public health.
Thank you to all those involved in providing the course.
Apr 9, 2020
Incredibly well-delivered and organized. It is clear how much work went into the preparation of this course.
Strengths: provided relevant external material to support the learning process, such as publications and public health reports that allowed us to be critical about best practice.
The only thing that I feel could be improved upon would be better engagement with the faculty/staff of the course.
Oct 4, 2020
A very informative course that provides very important day to day approaches in the field of public health. How public health impacts individuals lives and the solutions to them. The course is perfectly scripted and researched and very simple to understand and provides knowledge that can be applied to handle difficult situations.
May 4, 2020
I really enjoyed taking part in this course. The lectures were clear, informative and engaging - the latter point surprised me, as I have not previously taken any online ourses. However, after this I will definintely continue with the next module. Thanks to the teaching team for a great introduction to Public Health!
May 4, 2020
Richard Pinder has put together a well thought out course, I didn't expect to gain so much from undertaking this course. The explanations are concise and coherent and ultimately easy to follow, the resources complement learning. This has given me a strong foundation in Public Health.
Jun 9, 2020
It took a bit to get a handle on the direction of the course and then I turned the corner and saw the reason I had to struggle at first. I enjoyed the course, learned a lot of foundational things and am ready to go on to the Tool Kit.
May 7, 2020
What an introduction to Public Health ! Unbeatable. Usefull for healthcare practitioners but also other professionals that may be envolved in health policies, decision making politics, etc.
Apr 15, 2020
It is nice experience to learn from Dr. Richard the quality teaching would be really helpful me to strengthen my public health understanding. Thank you coursera.
Apr 17, 2020
This course was very informative and very interesting. I really enjoyed learning about Public Health and thought the instructors did a great job!
Jun 15, 2020
It is lovely! I enjoy every video, which are short but complete. In addition, all the tasks and activities are amazing.
Apr 17, 2020
Great content and lecturers, keep it up
May 27, 2020
So much eye opening facts for beginner
May 10, 2020
It was a wonderful learning experience
May 10, 2020
Very good useful information and new technologies are learnt. It is useful for future generation students also.
Feb 11, 2020
It was an interesting practical course. The instructors were excellent !
Oct 22, 2020
Dear Teachers and Students collegues,
After reading and understanding the foundation of this course in public health practice, I gained new knowledge in terms of public health. Although my abilities are strengthened, it is my responsibility to implement or apply these skills in our routine work to save lives.
I can never end without saying thank you to the various presenters or course providers for their frank collaboration and assiduity in the rich content of the courses, which we have taken note of and will use as a review in the future. Thereafter, I also thank the colleagues of this forum for the formative discussion in a fraternal atmosphere with more edifying ideas. I learned a lot from you dear colleagues.
Learning has no age, we are all obliged to learn further knowledge or strengthen our capacities for a noble work to save lives either through prevention, life extension and ultimately treatment in the case of emergencies.
That said, see you soon in other sessions.
Yours sincerely,
Oct 15, 2020
This course is excellent! The effort they put into coming up with this interactive and well-versed course just amazes me. I'm not gonna lie, it was challenging! The quizzes, discussion prompts, and the final assignment really test your understanding of the subject! I had a public health subject back in college but this course taught key concepts I have not learned before. I guess that's a taste of Imperial College London for us! Never thought I'd have fun learning this course! Thank you for giving us an opportunity to learn more about public health!
Jan 11, 2021
It was so easy and detailed and really fun. I originally took this course for two reasons. More knowledge of the public health foundation during the pandemic but also as I was trying to test if I had the mental strength to stick with something and finish it before signing up for college. Now that I completed this one and stuck with it, I have taken my steps and start college soon!