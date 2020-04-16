About this Course

What you will learn

  • Use the principles which underpin public health as a discipline in order to articulate public health objectives 

  • Apply appropriate health protection, health improvement and disease prevention interventions in order to improve public health programmes  

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Welcome to the course and Module 1: Health Needs Assessment

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Welcome to Module Two: Health Intelligence

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Welcome to Module Three: Evaluation in Public Health

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Welcome to Module 4: Analysis in Public Health

About the Foundations of Public Health Practice Specialization

Foundations of Public Health Practice

