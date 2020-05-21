Chevron Left
The Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Toolkit builds on public health thinking (introduced in the previous course) and introduces a variety of core public health approaches (the toolkit) to conceptualising problems, conducting analysis and bringing forward recommendations. In this course we cover health needs assessment, evaluation and public health intelligence-approaches....

KS

May 20, 2020

DM

Jan 22, 2021

A really good grounding in the analysis and evaluation. The final assignment is a really good capstone activity to bring the ideas together.

By KEE Y S

May 21, 2020

This is a great course with clear explanation and understanding of the essential toolkit require to analyse through the public health's perspective !

By RANJEET S M

Apr 16, 2020

Coursera always deliver quality teaching and it is a motiv to learn new skills from telented mentors from world premiere institution.

By Arjan K

Jun 10, 2020

The content is phenomenal, but the methods of evaluation leave much to be desired. I feel like more user-testing should be done.

By Francisco A E A

Jul 31, 2020

It is an excellent course. In a brief but very complete way, it provides the key and essential elements for anyone who is in the process of starting their public health practice. A highly recommended course for beginners in the discipline or who have just graduated.

By Rose B

Sep 1, 2021

This course is really interesting and engaging. The lecture materials and activities are well structured, easy to follow and conducive to learning. I feel I have learnt so much in such a short amount of time and have thoroughly enjoyed doing so.

By David M

Jan 22, 2021

A really good grounding in the analysis and evaluation. The final assignment is a really good capstone activity to bring the ideas together.

By Tanvir A

Sep 1, 2021

I find it exceptional as it is not very easy or too hard-encouraging learners to think & engage.

By Yamamoto K

Jun 20, 2021

This course is full of the way how to fight the issues in Public health.

By Isabella M

May 14, 2020

Very interesting. Theory and practice

By FRANCO S N

Feb 22, 2021

Good course, with excellent teachers

By KATHRYN C M

Oct 19, 2020

Challenging, practical and useful.

By Yong H Y R

May 15, 2022

very comprehensive!

By Alexis A R

Jul 12, 2020

Excellent course

By Nwabuko O K

Nov 24, 2020

All Good!!

By David N

Jun 17, 2020

Very good. Would like to see more explanation of the finer details of each segment.

By Candace S

Jun 20, 2021

All my grades were erased and no one at customer service was able to help e retrived them. I took and passed all the quizzes and they went away

By Roman K

Feb 1, 2021

This course was very boring and not interesting

