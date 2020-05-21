KS
May 20, 2020
This is a great course with clear explanation and understanding of the essential toolkit require to analyse through the public health's perspective !
DM
Jan 22, 2021
A really good grounding in the analysis and evaluation. The final assignment is a really good capstone activity to bring the ideas together.
By KEE Y S•
May 21, 2020
This is a great course with clear explanation and understanding of the essential toolkit require to analyse through the public health's perspective !
By RANJEET S M•
Apr 16, 2020
Coursera always deliver quality teaching and it is a motiv to learn new skills from telented mentors from world premiere institution.
By Arjan K•
Jun 10, 2020
The content is phenomenal, but the methods of evaluation leave much to be desired. I feel like more user-testing should be done.
By Francisco A E A•
Jul 31, 2020
It is an excellent course. In a brief but very complete way, it provides the key and essential elements for anyone who is in the process of starting their public health practice. A highly recommended course for beginners in the discipline or who have just graduated.
By Rose B•
Sep 1, 2021
This course is really interesting and engaging. The lecture materials and activities are well structured, easy to follow and conducive to learning. I feel I have learnt so much in such a short amount of time and have thoroughly enjoyed doing so.
By David M•
Jan 22, 2021
A really good grounding in the analysis and evaluation. The final assignment is a really good capstone activity to bring the ideas together.
By Tanvir A•
Sep 1, 2021
I find it exceptional as it is not very easy or too hard-encouraging learners to think & engage.
By Yamamoto K•
Jun 20, 2021
This course is full of the way how to fight the issues in Public health.
By Isabella M•
May 14, 2020
Very interesting. Theory and practice
By FRANCO S N•
Feb 22, 2021
Good course, with excellent teachers
By KATHRYN C M•
Oct 19, 2020
Challenging, practical and useful.
By Yong H Y R•
May 15, 2022
very comprehensive!
By Alexis A R•
Jul 12, 2020
Excellent course
By Nwabuko O K•
Nov 24, 2020
All Good!!
By David N•
Jun 17, 2020
Very good. Would like to see more explanation of the finer details of each segment.
By Candace S•
Jun 20, 2021
All my grades were erased and no one at customer service was able to help e retrived them. I took and passed all the quizzes and they went away
By Roman K•
Feb 1, 2021
This course was very boring and not interesting