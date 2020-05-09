TB
May 20, 2020
Excellent course for working professional as a part of continuous education process. I strongly suggest professionals to take the courses offered on this self-learning platform.
DN
Jun 22, 2020
I enjoyed getting down to the nut-and-bolts of Public Health. I felt confident in how to do the process by the time the course was complete.
By Atlanta H•
May 9, 2020
Wow! Such a great course!
Although, I am still am missing my final grade to complete the course from the peer graded assignment.
By RANJEET S M•
Apr 14, 2020
Learning at Coursera is always a nice experience. Coursera course are best and teaching style by the mentors is great. In this course Foundation of Public Health Practice: Health Protection Dr. Richard has taught public health foundation with nice examples and overall it was a nice experience.
Thank you Richard, Thank you Coursera.
By David M•
Apr 18, 2021
another good course with good content and some familiar tools, like PESTEL analysis, applied to the topic
By Jaya s G•
May 28, 2020
Excellent course for present situation. Helped to develop skills.
By Peter D•
Jul 11, 2020
Very interesting and informative
By S. M S•
Jun 26, 2020
Good Course and Instructors
By MR. P J•
Jul 27, 2020
GOOD AND EXCELLENT COURSE
By BINSHAD A A•
Jun 12, 2020
It was really nice
By Ahmed K Q A A•
Apr 10, 2020
Excellent course
By Mona A A•
Jul 9, 2020
good
By Victoria A S•
Jul 21, 2020
It was very educational
By ELHARIT A•
May 12, 2020
great
By Comfort O B•
Sep 18, 2020
This course is really interesting, relevant and thorough! I enjoyed every bit of it! Talk about the case study scenario and the peer review assignments! The tutors explained everything in details. Kudos to the tutors!
By Jasper E•
Oct 30, 2020
GREAT COURSE WITH RELEVANT INFORMATION EVEN FOR NON-PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTITIONERS
By Nairana D S•
May 14, 2021
Enjoyed the course. It was well presented, easy to navigate and interactive.
By Eva d M F•
Apr 24, 2021
The topic is useful and important. I recommend.
By André N T•
Aug 7, 2020
Great course.