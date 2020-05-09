Chevron Left
The Health Protection course is the fourth instalment of the wider Foundations of Public Health Practice specialisation from Imperial College London's Global Master of Public Health (MPH). The scope and content of this course has been developed from the ground up by a combined team of academics and practitioners drawing on decades of real-world public health experience as well as deep academic knowledge. Through short video lectures, practitioner interviews and a wide range of interactive activities, learners will be immersed in the world of public health practice. Designed for those new to the discipline, over three modules (intended for three weeks of learning), learners will become familiar with the scope, principles and nuances of health protection in the context of public health practice. Beginning with the basics of Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) based interventions, the course will introduce learners to the science and principles of practical microbiology, before examining vaccines, incident management and the threat posed by a wide range of manmade and natural environmental threats. By the end of this course, learners will be familiar and conversant with core health protection principles and approaches, and confident in discussing health protection issues when they move into practice....

TB

May 20, 2020

Excellent course for working professional as a part of continuous education process. I strongly suggest professionals to take the courses offered on this self-learning platform.

DN

Jun 22, 2020

I enjoyed getting down to the nut-and-bolts of Public Health. I felt confident in how to do the process by the time the course was complete.

By Atlanta H

May 9, 2020

Wow! Such a great course!

Although, I am still am missing my final grade to complete the course from the peer graded assignment.

By RANJEET S M

Apr 14, 2020

Learning at Coursera is always a nice experience. Coursera course are best and teaching style by the mentors is great. In this course Foundation of Public Health Practice: Health Protection Dr. Richard has taught public health foundation with nice examples and overall it was a nice experience.

Thank you Richard, Thank you Coursera.

By Trilokchandran B

May 21, 2020

Excellent course for working professional as a part of continuous education process. I strongly suggest professionals to take the courses offered on this self-learning platform.

By David N

Jun 23, 2020

I enjoyed getting down to the nut-and-bolts of Public Health. I felt confident in how to do the process by the time the course was complete.

By David M

Apr 18, 2021

another good course with good content and some familiar tools, like PESTEL analysis, applied to the topic

By Jaya s G

May 28, 2020

Excellent course for present situation. Helped to develop skills.

By Peter D

Jul 11, 2020

Very interesting and informative

By S. M S

Jun 26, 2020

Good Course and Instructors

By MR. P J

Jul 27, 2020

GOOD AND EXCELLENT COURSE

By BINSHAD A A

Jun 12, 2020

It was really nice

By Ahmed K Q A A

Apr 10, 2020

Excellent course

By Mona A A

Jul 9, 2020

good

By Victoria A S

Jul 21, 2020

It was very educational

By ELHARIT A

May 12, 2020

great

By Comfort O B

Sep 18, 2020

This course is really interesting, relevant and thorough! I enjoyed every bit of it! Talk about the case study scenario and the peer review assignments! The tutors explained everything in details. Kudos to the tutors!

By Jasper E

Oct 30, 2020

GREAT COURSE WITH RELEVANT INFORMATION EVEN FOR NON-PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTITIONERS

By Nairana D S

May 14, 2021

Enjoyed the course. It was well presented, easy to navigate and interactive.

By Eva d M F

Apr 24, 2021

The topic is useful and important. I recommend.

By André N T

Aug 7, 2020

Great course.

