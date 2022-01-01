Free
University of Manchester
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Finance, Marketing, Decision Making, Budget Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain and Logistics, People Development, Facility Management, Research and Design, Innovation, Communication, Adaptability, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Social Media, Human Resources
4.7
(293 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Behavior, Psychologies, Design and Product, Research and Design, Human Computer Interaction, Business Analysis, People Analysis, User Research, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Market Research
4.6
(1.9k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Public Health, Systems Design, Operating Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(310 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
United Cities and Local Governments of Africa
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Decision Making, Taxes, Supply Chain and Logistics, Analysis, Planning, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Communication, Project Management, Business Psychology, Statistical Tests
4.6
(49 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Research and Design, Epidemiology, Critical Thinking, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Account Management, Business Analysis, Leadership and Management, Sales
4.8
(308 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Sanitation describes a set of facilities, behaviors, equipment and other provisions that work together to keep people from coming into contact with human (and other) waste and contracting disease from that waste. It’s an integral element of public health; the primary goal of sanitation is to limit the spread of disease by giving people the tools they need to stay clean and healthy. These include facilities that help people safely dispose of waste and maintain a clean private and public environment by utilizing services like garbage collection and wastewater treatment. The United Nations recognizes access to sanitation as a basic human right, highlighting its importance for everyone across the globe.
If you’re looking to learn about an issue that affects how everyone on this planet lives, how societies grow and how we engage with our environment, the study of sanitation can open your eyes to the importance of everything from public health to city engineering. If you envision yourself working to boost public safety or give different groups the resources they need to live healthier lives, a foundation of knowledge about sanitation can help you figure out the best solutions. Effective sanitation systems play a large role in keeping societies running smoothly — and in keeping them healthy, too. But sanitation isn’t just crucial in your city; it impacts people’s health and safety all around the world.
A career in sanitation planning and design can help you make important contributions to the field of public health (without having to attend medical school first). A job in this field may see you designing facilities that ensure proper disposal of waste, and you might also work to figure out the best processes, not just systems, for doing so. Employment in the field of sanitation can also involve ensuring the safe treatment and handling of wastewater or performing testing to determine whether the local environment is safe and uncontaminated.
Whether you’re interested in building or maintaining sanitation systems or you’re more concerned with the ways they’re essential for keeping people around the world healthy, online courses make it easy to explore what intrigues you. Gain an overview about the role of sanitation in addressing global health issues to learn its role in mitigating challenges and improving wellness outcomes. Or, discover the basics about planning and installing innovatively designed sanitation systems that benefit individuals and cities alike. Join the future of education by taking online courses that let you enjoy flexible learning hours, jump-start a career and build tangible skills anywhere you have an internet connection.