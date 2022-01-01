About this Specialization

In this specialization, you will explore how many public health outcomes are directly influenced by human contact with the environment. The four courses in this series will introduce you to the environmental health sciences (EHS) discipline; you'll examine the hazards of air pollution, water pollution, solid and hazardous waste, radon, and noise; identify the major challenges posed by climate change and unsustainable practices; and use risk assessment to evaluate the health of population, advocate for environmental justice, and improve global health. Based on global and diverse cases, open-access readings, and engaging video lectures, you will learn how we can assess the effectiveness of policies designed to address and reduce the environmental threats to our health.
Environmental Health: the Foundation of Global Public Health

Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health

Climate Change, Sustainability, and Global Public Health

Human Health Risks, Health Equity, and Environmental Justice

University of Michigan

This specialization is related to the 100% online Master of Public Health from University of Michigan. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
