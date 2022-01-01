No prior experience required.
Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health Specialization
Learn how environmental factors affect health. Explore environmental health science (EHS) and assess the effectiveness of environmental policies.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course features a peer-review assignment that will utilize the knowledge gained from learning about foundational concepts, authentic global and U.S. examples, and methods of application. Giving feedback through a peer-review process is important; learners and current and future public health professionals will have to give critical feedback.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Environmental Health: the Foundation of Global Public Health
The first course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will provide you with a foundation in environmental health sciences (EHS). We will explore four main topics. The first is an introduction to EHS and the exposure-disease model – a very useful framework for understanding the influence of the environment on human health. The second topic is key concepts in EHS and environmental health policies that can be used to address and reduce the impacts of environmental health hazards. The third topic is the application of systems thinking to understand and analyze environmental health issues. The fourth and final topic is occupational health, which is a key environment that represents a major source of morbidity and mortality from a public health perspective.
Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health
The second course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will explore a number of different environmental hazards. These are: air pollution, water pollution, solid and hazardous waste, and two physical hazards (radon and noise). These hazards each have the potential to harm human health, and we will explore how you may come into contact with these hazards and how they may harm you, as well as what we can do to minimize these exposures and health impacts. We will also explore two additional key topics: urban and global health, and the influence of the built environment on human health.
Climate Change, Sustainability, and Global Public Health
The third course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will introduce you to two major environmental health challenges facing the world today. The first is climate change –the preeminent threat to public health today, and a threat that will impact every human and ecosystem on the planet. We will evaluate the causes and impacts of climate change, as well as policies and approaches that can be used to reduce the impacts of climate change on human health. The second is sustainability, a concept that can be applied to reduce the impacts of human activities on the environment as well as human health. We will explore different sustainability frameworks, as well as the effects of different energy generation sources on the environment and public health.
Human Health Risks, Health Equity, and Environmental Justice
The fourth and final course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will cover two topics. The first is environmental justice – that is, avoiding an inequitable distribution of environmental health threats in our population, and ensuring a healthy and safe environment and health equity for all. The second is risk assessment and management, a framework that can be utilized to assess and quantify human health risks, and to identify appropriate approaches to mitigating those risks and promoting better health. We will explore the steps involved in risk assessment, as well as how risk assessment can incorporate and address environmental justice issues.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
