Richard Neitzel

Associate Professor, Environmental Health Sciences; Associate Director, Global Public Health; Professor, Global Public Health

    Rick Neitzel, PhD, MS, CIH, FAIHA, is an exposure scientist whose research focuses on the characterization of exposures to noise, heavy metals and other ototoxic substances, psychosocial stressors, and injury risk factors, as well as a range of adverse health effects associated with these exposures. His research takes place in the US and around the world. He is particularly interested in incorporating new methodologies and exposure sensing technologies into research and has a strong interest in translating his research findings into occupational and public health practice. In partnership with Apple Inc, he recently launched a national study of music and noise exposure and associated impacts on hearing and heart rate among US adults. He serves as a consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization on efforts to reduce noise exposures and related health effects. He is a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) and a Fellow of the American Industrial Hygiene Association (FAIHA). You can learn more about his research at https://umexposureresearch.org/.

    Environmental Health: the Foundation of Global Public Health

    Climate Change, Sustainability, and Global Public Health

    Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health

    Human Health Risks, Health Equity, and Environmental Justice

