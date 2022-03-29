The second course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will explore a number of different environmental hazards. These are: air pollution, water pollution, solid and hazardous waste, and two physical hazards (radon and noise). These hazards each have the potential to harm human health, and we will explore how you may come into contact with these hazards and how they may harm you, as well as what we can do to minimize these exposures and health impacts. We will also explore two additional key topics: urban and global health, and the influence of the built environment on human health.
University of Michigan
Week 1: Air & Water Pollution
Welcome to Week 1! We start this week with an orientation to the course and our learning community. Then, we start our course by covering two important topics that touch our lives in an immense way: water and air pollution. Let’s find out about water and air, and more, in the Week 1 module.
Week 2: Physical Hazards (Noise and Radon) and Solid Waste
We are all exposed to physical hazards that can affect our quality of life to different degrees. The question, therefore, is how to manage our exposures to these hazards such as noise, radon, and solid and hazardous waste. Let’s find out about these types of physical hazards, and more, in the Week 2 module.
Week 3: Urbanization and Global Health
Urbanization is a global phenomenon that affects our environment, and therefore our lives in a significant way. As such, urbanization is tied to global health. Let’s find out about urbanization, and more, in the Week 3 module.
Week 4: Built Environment
Most of our living environment is designed and built for specific purposes. The question is how to design a built environment while protecting it at the same time? Let’s find out how, and more, in Week 4, our last module.
Excellent Content and Instruction. Frustrating peer-review process.
The Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health module mainly focused on Air and Water Hazards and their consequences. teaching is perfect, especially assignments are world-class.
About the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health Specialization
In this specialization, you will explore how many public health outcomes are directly influenced by human contact with the environment. The four courses in this series will introduce you to the environmental health sciences (EHS) discipline; you'll examine the hazards of air pollution, water pollution, solid and hazardous waste, radon, and noise; identify the major challenges posed by climate change and unsustainable practices; and use risk assessment to evaluate the health of population, advocate for environmental justice, and improve global health. Based on global and diverse cases, open-access readings, and engaging video lectures, you will learn how we can assess the effectiveness of policies designed to address and reduce the environmental threats to our health.
