Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health by University of Michigan

5.0
stars
16 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The second course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will explore a number of different environmental hazards. These are: air pollution, water pollution, solid and hazardous waste, and two physical hazards (radon and noise). These hazards each have the potential to harm human health, and we will explore how you may come into contact with these hazards and how they may harm you, as well as what we can do to minimize these exposures and health impacts. We will also explore two additional key topics: urban and global health, and the influence of the built environment on human health....

By R J M

Aug 23, 2021

Well paced, informative and educational without being "dense," well-formatted by the instructor. For anyone working in urban environment or built environment professions and hasn't studied environmental hazards and public health in a while, it's a great way to update your knowledge base.

By RAHUL K 2

Mar 29, 2022

The Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health module mainly focused on Air and Water Hazards and their consequences. teaching is perfect, especially assignments are world-class.

By Evaluation R

Oct 19, 2021

Excellent Content and Instruction. Frustrating peer-review process.

By Sivadasan P

May 15, 2022

Excellent course content and well organized.

