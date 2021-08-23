R
Mar 29, 2022
The Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health module mainly focused on Air and Water Hazards and their consequences. teaching is perfect, especially assignments are world-class.
LM
Oct 18, 2021
Excellent Content and Instruction. Frustrating peer-review process.
By R J M•
Aug 23, 2021
Well paced, informative and educational without being "dense," well-formatted by the instructor. For anyone working in urban environment or built environment professions and hasn't studied environmental hazards and public health in a while, it's a great way to update your knowledge base.
By RAHUL K 2•
Mar 29, 2022
By Evaluation R•
Oct 19, 2021
By Sivadasan P•
May 15, 2022
Excellent course content and well organized.