University of Michigan

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Public Health from University of Michigan. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Welcome & Introduction to Environmental Health Sciences

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Environmental Health Policy

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Week 3: Exposure Pathways & Systems Thinking in Environmental Health

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Occupational Health

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

