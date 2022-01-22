Chevron Left
The first course of the Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health specialization will provide you with a foundation in environmental health sciences (EHS). We will explore four main topics. The first is an introduction to EHS and the exposure-disease model – a very useful framework for understanding the influence of the environment on human health. The second topic is key concepts in EHS and environmental health policies that can be used to address and reduce the impacts of environmental health hazards. The third topic is the application of systems thinking to understand and analyze environmental health issues. The fourth and final topic is occupational health, which is a key environment that represents a major source of morbidity and mortality from a public health perspective....

AM

Sep 25, 2021

The most important aspect of this course is that it gives you the tools to think and practice in detail and constructively what you meet daily.

LM

Oct 18, 2021

Excellent Content and Instruction. Frustrating peer-review process.

By Don W

Jan 22, 2022

C​ourse was presented in a well organized and balanced way - The progression of material allowed me to grasp a good beginning understanding of environmental health sciences. I found the balance between video presentations and reading material and exercises integrated with a balance of concepts and real world examples and tools to be vert effective. This course has given me a sense of confidence in what I learned to be willing and able to progress on learning more.

By Evaluation R

Oct 19, 2021

By Aira M

Sep 26, 2021

By Rod S

Sep 22, 2021

Great introductory course

By Isamarys R

Sep 23, 2021

​Excelente experiencia.

By Phenyo C

May 9, 2022

best course ever

By Mrs. A A

Apr 13, 2022

EXCELLENT

By Linh N T

Nov 17, 2021

basic knowledge about EHS and good examples from US

By Mugunthan J

Oct 12, 2021

well

