AM
Sep 25, 2021
The most important aspect of this course is that it gives you the tools to think and practice in detail and constructively what you meet daily.
LM
Oct 18, 2021
Excellent Content and Instruction. Frustrating peer-review process.
By Don W•
Jan 22, 2022
Course was presented in a well organized and balanced way - The progression of material allowed me to grasp a good beginning understanding of environmental health sciences. I found the balance between video presentations and reading material and exercises integrated with a balance of concepts and real world examples and tools to be vert effective. This course has given me a sense of confidence in what I learned to be willing and able to progress on learning more.
By Evaluation R•
Oct 19, 2021
By Aira M•
Sep 26, 2021
By Rod S•
Sep 22, 2021
Great introductory course
By Isamarys R•
Sep 23, 2021
Excelente experiencia.
By Phenyo C•
May 9, 2022
best course ever
By Mrs. A A•
Apr 13, 2022
EXCELLENT
By Linh N T•
Nov 17, 2021
basic knowledge about EHS and good examples from US
By Mugunthan J•
Oct 12, 2021
well