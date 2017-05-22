Do you want to learn how to plan affordable and context-specific sanitation solutions? Be up-to-date on the newest developments in urban sanitation planning and programming? Get to know best practice examples of urban sanitation systems in low- and middle-income countries? If yes, this course is for you!
Planning & Design of Sanitation Systems and TechnologiesÉcole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you will gain
- Urban Planning
- Environmental Protection
- Engineering Design
- Wastewater Engineering
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to sanitation planning & systems approach
To get started, you will get an overview of why sanitation is important for human health and environmental protection, especially in urban areas. Then, you will learn about what an Enabling Environment is and why it is important. Towards the end of the first week, you will get a taste of some state-of-the-art environmental sanitation planning approaches (Sanitation 21, CLUES, CLTS) that are currently being used in international development work.
Sanitation systems & technologies
After getting to know different sanitation planning frameworks in the first part of this week, you will learn about the key terminology and concepts used in the systems approach to environmental sanitation. We will also explore why systems thinking is crucial for urban environmental sanitation.
Sanitation systems & technologies
During week 3, you will dive more deeply into the technical aspects of different sanitation systems, from the simple single pit system to more complex centralised treatment systems. We introduce you to the main treatment processes in detail, highlighting advantages and disadvantages of each.
Urban sanitation solutions - Case studies
In this week, you will see much of the theory of the last weeks be put to the test. Here, we present you with case studies from Africa and Asia in which different sanitation solutions from neighbourhood to national scale are trialled or already fully established. Do you already feel familiar with all of them? Watch this week’s video collection to find out!
Reviews
Studying a new technology with cases studies makes the achievement through the course complete. This course was a complete mixture of relevant case studies, pictorial representation, animation etc.
very interesting course, with plenty of examples and the information to drive us through the course giving us a lot of skills that will be helpful in our careers. Thanks
The course is very well prepared for beginner and intermediate participants and will give more elaborate discussions about sanitation techniques and technologies. I am very happy to did the course.
An eye opener to inclusive sanitation planning. The course content was very well delivered not to mention the choice of case studies of failed and successful urban sanitation projects. Keep it up!!!
