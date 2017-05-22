About this Course

8,801 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Urban Planning
  • Environmental Protection
  • Engineering Design
  • Wastewater Engineering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(6,659 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to sanitation planning & systems approach

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 123 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Sanitation systems & technologies

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 99 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Sanitation systems & technologies

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Urban sanitation solutions - Case studies

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PLANNING & DESIGN OF SANITATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder