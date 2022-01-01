Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Market Research, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Communication, Computer Programming Tools, Audit, Correlation And Dependence, Mathematics, Advertising, Applied Mathematics, Entrepreneurship, Computer Programming, Probability & Statistics, Accounting, Operations Management
4.8
(463 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Strategy and Operations, Algorithms, Operations Research, Web Development, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Computer Program, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Computational Logic, Mobile Development, Javascript, Computer Programming, C Programming Language Family, Statistical Programming
4.7
(668 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Human Resources, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, People Management, Project Management, Ethics, Regulations and Compliance, Finance, Problem Solving
4.6
(281 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
École des Ponts ParisTech
Skills you'll gain: Behavioral Economics, Leadership and Management, Product Development, Product Lifecycle, Data Management, Business Analysis, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Transportation Operations Management, Business Intelligence, Probability & Statistics, Econometrics, Cost Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Accounting, Business Psychology, Design and Product
4.5
(961 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 3+ Months
Free
University of Manchester
Skills you'll gain: Scientific Visualization, Market Research, Artificial Neural Networks, Graph Theory, Design and Product, Data Management, Markov Model, Correlation And Dependence, Feature Engineering, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Mathematics, Material Handling, Machine Learning, Data Visualization, Probability & Statistics, Big Data
4.6
(676 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks