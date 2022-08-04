About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of the subject is required

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understanding sustainability, learning about the use of natural resources and forming opinions about social and environmental issues.

Skills you will gain

  • Sustainable Business
  • Critical Thinking
  • sustainable development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Definition, global context and international sustainability frameworks

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 14 min), 17 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Actors of change, environment and climate change

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 39 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Inclusive economic growth, sustainability and sustainable finance

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Sustainability measurement and reporting

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

