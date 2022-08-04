Learner Reviews & Feedback for The ABC of sustainability by Campus BBVA
About the Course
The sustainability agenda is currently key to companies, governments and citizens. It’s vital for people to have first-hand knowledge of the basic concepts in order to understand all issues related to sustainability as a vector of systemic change in the economy, society, companies and our lives.
The course is an introduction to sustainability, regarded as a cross-cutting discipline in our society (in the public and private international spheres) that’s based on the most updated public information on economic, social and environmental issues. It outlines how sustainability is holistically applicable to everyday situations in the population, natural resource use and the global economy and in its interaction with the biosphere, as well as social factors such as a fair transition, equity, equality, diversity, human rights, education and health.
By the end of this course you’ll have obtained a broad overview of the key challenges and potential solutions to achieve sustainable, socially just and environmentally possible development while respecting the planetary boundaries....