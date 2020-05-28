This course introduces the academic approach of Sustainability and explores how today’s human societies can endure in the face of global change, ecosystem degradation and resource limitations. The course focuses on key knowledge areas of sustainability theory and practice, including population, ecosystems, global change, energy, agriculture, water, environmental economics and policy, ethics, and cultural history.
Orientation and Introduction
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and the learning environment. The orientation also helps you obtain the technical skills required for the course. In the introduction, we will examine some of the central ideas that underpin the Earth as a system, and their consequences for environmental sustainability.
Population
In this module, we will see how human populations have evolved over time and get a sense of where the next century of change will take us.
Ecosystems and Climate Change
In this module, we will see that the Earth faces many environmental pressures that result from human exploitation of natural resources. We will also look at the issue of climate change.
Energy
In this module, we will look at energy use. We will also consider what the trend of energy use means for the planet, and how we might transition to a more sustainable pattern of use.
A well thought and curated module which covers all essential aspects of sustainability. The course conduct was well designed and the examples and cases presented gave further insights.
This course helps me to learn many things about sustainability. By this course, I am more interested in sustainable developments. I expect to learn more about this provided by Dr Johnathan Tomkin.
The course is very enlightening on the thoughts living on this planet in a sustainable way. While some facts are outdated (and need receive) they are nonetheless relevant for training
The content and structure of the course are well presented and arranged. All modules helps to improve my knowledge in this area. The videos are really good to understand the concepts.
